REPORT: Suns Aggressively Pursuing Warriors Star
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are heavily pursuing Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, per numerous reports.
According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the Suns have made a "concrete" offer for Kuminga.
"I’m told the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings are two teams that have made concrete offers to the Warriors over the last week or so. They’re two of the most aggressive teams," said Charania.
Kuminga would be the latest addition to a revamped Suns roster after Phoenix has parted ways with names such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Veteran players in the likes of Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green hope to help Devin Booker keep the organization competitive through the next few seasons.
Kuminga is a restricted free agent and would be required to do a sign-and-trade in order to land in Phoenix. The Warriors have reportedly made offers to the forward, though he hasn't liked anything that's come across his table.
ESPN with more on Phoenix and Sacramento's pursuit:
"Both suitors remain on the fringe of these talks, attempting to engage the Warriors on packages but delivering nothing that has moved the needle. The Warriors don't want to add what they view as bad salary, would like a promising young player and have been steadfast in their request for a first-round pick in any Kuminga sign-and-trade talks, league sources said. Phoenix doesn't even have a first-round pick available to trade.
"This has been an ice-cold market for restricted free agents because of the lack of cap space around the league. The Warriors anticipated that and believe they've offered Kuminga the highest starting salary currently on the table for him."