Suns Agree To Deal With Former 76ers Guard
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have made another move to bring their roster total to 15.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on X Wednesday:
"Free agent guard Jared Butler has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, Mark Bartelstein and Kieran Piller of tell ESPN. The 2021 second-rounder averaged 9 points in 17 minutes per game over 60 contests for the 76ers and Wizards last season."
TeleSport.rs, a Serbian sports outlet, reported earlier in the day that Butler had agreed to a deal with Phoenix, but Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro later said the deal was not complete yet.
Now, it appears the Suns have officially added Butler after it was reported earlier today that they also claimed former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin off waivers. Goodwin previously played for the Suns in the first half of the 2023-24 season. You can read more that move by clicking here.
PHNX's Gerald Bourguet reported that Butler would likely come in on a non-guaranteed deal and compete with Goodwin for the third point guard spot in training camp, so the Suns would then have 14 players on the roster for the regular season.
Currently, Phoenix is slated to start Booker at point guard with Gillespie, Goodwin and Butler in reserve roles.
Butler can also play a combo guard role, and he is known more for his offensive ability than defense, while Goodwin will bring in good defense, which Phoenix has built a new identity around this offseason.
Butler took a big step forward in the back half of this past season after being traded from the Washington Wizards to the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 assists across 28 games, 17 of which he started. Philadelphia had several players out to end the year, which gave Butler a bigger opportunity to showcase his skills.
The Suns' only other reserve guard on a standard contract is Grayson Allen, while rookie Koby Brea, who is on a two-way deal, is likely the third shooting guard on the depth chart. Butler, although a little undersized at 6-foot-3, could also play the 2 if needed.
Right now, this is likely how the Suns' depth chart looks with 15 players on standard contracts and three two-way contracts:
- PG: Devin Booker, Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin/Jared Butler
- SG: Jalen Green, Grayson Allen, Koby Brea (2-Way)
- SF: Dillon Brooks, Royce O'Neale, Isaiah Livers (2-Way)
- PF: Ryan Dunn, Rasheer Fleming, Oso Ighodaro, Nigel Hayes-Davis
- C: Mark Williams, Khaman Maluach, Nick Richards, CJ Huntley (2-Way)
Phoenix had plenty of guards going into the offseason, but has really shifted to adding more length and wings instead, leaving openings at the guard spot, especially after the waiving of Bradley Beal last week.
Now, Butler and Goodwin join the team and will compete for one of these guard openings.