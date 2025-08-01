3 Suns Among NBA's Top 10 Point Guards of All-Time
The Phoenix Suns have been lucky as a franchise to be home to some of the best point guards to ever play the game.
HoopsHype listed the top 20 point guards of all-time and three were one-time Suns.
At No. 10 on the list was Jason Kidd, who played in Phoenix from 1996-2001.
"Jason Kidd could make the flashy pass or the simple play with the best of them while also loving to hightail it in transition to wear opponents down in transition. Also used his ridiculous basketball IQ to rack up steals and defend at a high level. He even became an adept outside shooter later on in his career, which really added to his longevity and helped him win a title with the 2010-11 Mavericks, as his outside shooting was pivotal for Dallas on that playoff run," HoopsHype wrote.
While Kidd enjoyed more success with other teams, reaching the NBA Finals with the New Jersey Nets and Dallas Mavericks, his time with the Suns is noteworthy as Phoenix made the playoffs in all five seasons he was with the team.
Steve Nash appeared two spots higher than Kidd at No. 8.
"Along with Mike D’Antoni and the Seven-Seconds-or-Less Suns, Steve Nash moved basketball forward thanks to his pick-and-roll wizardry and ability to shoot off the dribble, including from beyond the arc, something that wasn’t as common in his era. Nash’s two MVP awards were quite controversial but there’s no question he’s one of the finest players of his generation, as he was truly a gifted point guard, one who was a wizard as a passer and could shoot at an elite level," HoopsHype wrote.
Nash should be the most celebrated Suns point guard ever since he won two MVP's with the team in 2005 and 2006 and helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals three times.
At No. 6 on the list was Chris Paul, who helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals in 2021.
"The Point God, Chris Paul is one of the steadiest floor generals in NBA history, capable of acting as a head coach on the floor, getting teammates into the right spots, destroying opponents out of the pick-and-roll and scoring at a high level when needed thanks to his unreal touch as an off-the-dribble scorer in the midrange," HoopsHype wrote.
While Paul was unsuccessful in helping the Suns win a title, his efforts should still be celebrated in Phoenix. He nearly re-signed with the Suns this offseason, but ultimately chose to re-join the Los Angeles Clippers for his 21st and final NBA season.