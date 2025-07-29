Suns Must Figure Out PG Dilemma
The Phoenix Suns have a weird dynamic forming in the backcourt for the upcoming season.
After losing Tyus Jones in free agency, the Suns don't have a prototypical point guard, but Devin Booker and new acquisition Jalen Green could play the part if needed.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale thinks the Suns need to find a more traditional point guard.
"This is a masterclass in semantics. Green can be announced as the starting point guard. It doesn't matter. Booker is the better passer and will end up having to be the primary scorer and playmaker for the Suns' offense to survive," Favale wrote.
"Related: This is a terrible idea. And I say that as someone who thinks Booker is an undervalued passer.
"More than anything, the Suns need someone who can table-set for bigs like Khaman Maluach, Mark Williams and Nick Richards, who don't have the same layered decision-making with the ball as Oso Ighodaro. That isn't Booker's forte. Ditto for Green. Defaulting to Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin or Jared Butler is uninspiring.
"Even if this team doesn't plan to make noise next season (it won't), the continued development of Maluach and Williams, in particular, stands to be stunted if a higher-end floor general isn't brought into the fold."
It remains to be seen how the Suns go about their business when it comes to the point guard position. It appears that Booker and Green will share ball-handling duties, but neither have had their best basketball played next to an unorthodox point guard.
Booker and Green have the highest ceilings on the team, so both need to be on the court, but it might benefit the Suns more to have another distributor with them.
Suns head coach Jordan Ott is likely running through scenarios trying to figure out how to best maximize Booker and Green without a guard together, but giving him more options to work with will help tremendously in the long run.