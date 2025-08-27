Suns Announce New Exclusive Lounge for Season Ticket Holders
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be opening a new lounge for season ticket holders in the 2025-26 season.
The lounge will be replacing the former FanDuel Sportsbook space on the first floor of PHX Arena and open on Oct. 14 for Phoenix's first home preseason game.
The 6,000 square foot members-only club will offer early access to games, a outdoor terrace, full-service kitchen and a grab-and-go marketplace.
More On The New Lounge From the Suns
Here is what the press release on the lounge detailed:
"The Phoenix Suns and FanDuel have partnered to introduce a new exclusive lounge for PayPal SixthMan members, the FanDuel Lounge, elevating the best-in-class experience for Suns members at PHX Arena. Set to open October 2025, the FanDuel Lounge will be open to all Suns season ticket members during Suns home games.
“'We are always looking for new ways to add value for our dedicated season ticket members,' said Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein. 'The FanDuel Lounge is another investment in our membership experience and provides a premium space for all members to enjoy together on gamedays.'
"The members-only club will span 6,000 square feet with an expansive outdoor terrace, full-service kitchen with food and beverage offerings unique to the club, and a marketplace with prepackaged snacks and drinks. Members will have early access to the FanDuel Lounge before PHX Arena doors open on game days.
"Located in the former FanDuel Sportsbook space on the first floor of PHX Arena, the FanDuel Lounge will open on October 14 for the Suns first home preseason game. The lounge will also be open to all Phoenix Mercury PayPal X-Factor Members beginning with the 2026 WNBA season.
"The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, under the leadership of owner Mat Ishbia, continue to revolutionize the fan experience – from family-friendly options like the $2 value menu, the most affordable meal in the NBA and WNBA, to premium experiences such as The Ra Ra Room, the first-ever members-only dining club in a sports and entertainment venue. The FanDuel Lounge is another innovative example of the organization’s fan-first initiatives and will further elevate the Suns and Mercury gameday experience.
"The FanDuel Lounge was designed by Gensler in partnership with FanDuel’s design and construction team, with Okland Construction leading the project’s construction. OVG Hospitality will oversee the food and beverage operations of the lounge."
The Suns have only one preseason game at home on Oct. 14 against the Los Angeles Lakers, and they then kick off the regular season at home on Oct. 22 versus the Sacramento Kings.