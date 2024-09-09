Suns' Best Player in Future is Still Obvious
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have had an eventful offseason - between hiring a new head coach, bringing on three intriguing rookies, and signing two floor generals, this team will noticeably deviate from the previous rendition.
Despite the changes around the margins, many things remain constant - one of those constants being Devin Booker, who is entering year 10 with the franchise.
Booker has also enjoyed a fruitful summer by endearing himself to the American audience during the Paris Olympics - in which he played a vital role in winning the gold medal for Team USA.
Much of that has translated back to the states, as Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report believes that none other than number 1 will be the best player on the Suns three years from now.
"Devin Booker has been the face of the Phoenix Suns for most of the last decade, even if the recent arrival of Kevin Durant obscured that for a bit.- Bailey on Booker
By the eve of the 2027-28 campaign, Durant will be 39 years old, while Booker will be 31. That alone would be enough to give Booker the edge here, but there's also KD's history of moving from team to team. It's almost impossible to predict where he'll be in three years.
Even without those factors, though, the case for Booker isn't hard to make. Over the last six years, he's averaged 26.7 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 threes. And he'll still be in his prime in three years."
Kevin Durant will also, as stated, be 39 years old by the beginning of the 2027-28 season - if he is still with the franchise. It is entirely conceivable that Durant would still be a good player, but the best player on the Suns? That is doubtful in this timeline.
The only true question here is whether or not Booker will remain with the franchise over the next 3 seasons - as there has been rampant speculation over the last few months that his departure from the Suns is a distinct possibility.
Booker has been nothing short of loyal to Phoenix and the Suns' franchise over this time in the desert, so it's ulitmately difficult to believe that a trade could be on the horizon.
The franchise icon is likely to remain one and could very well go down as the greatest player in the nearly 60-year history of the Suns.