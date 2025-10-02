Suns Starter Suffers Hamstring Injury
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be missing guard Jalen Green to begin the 2025 preseason.
Suns coach Jordan Ott, when speaking with reporters, revealed Green suffered a hamstring injury.
The injury is considered low-grade and he'll miss the team's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday - though the hope is for him to return by the start of the regular season.
Green was acquired via trade from the Houston Rockets this summer in the deal that sent Kevin Durant packing from the desert.
He, alongside Dillon Brooks, will help Devin Booker usher in a new wave of Suns basketball beginning this season after Phoenix scrapped previous plans.
Green was a top-scorer on a Rockets team that was one of the best in the West last season. It's assumed he'll be a shooting guard next to Booker in Phoenix's backcourt to begin the year.
“I’ve been working on my in between game a lot more,” Green told reporters ahead of this season.
“The mid-range. Floater. Just the in-between game because as the season went on it was either three or to the cup, and they were forcing me to have to score that in between game. Not allowing me to get all the way to the rim. And they would take away the three a lot more.”
When speaking with reporters at Suns Media Day, Booker was asked about the new partnership with Green:
"I do. I enjoy it," Booker said. "I think it starts with both of us with the ability to score, and once you become a threat in that regard, it's going to open up easier opportunities for everybody else. I think overall, playing with a faster pace and getting up the court, we call it kicking heads or skips. It doesn't really matter."
Green on his relationship with Booker:
"I'm excited to play Book. I think it's gonna be a good situation. I think I'm gonna be able to learn a lot from him while at the same time adding what I can bring to the table. I think we're gonna complement each other a lot, especially with the system that Ott's got us playing in.
"I think we gonna be playing fast, and I think we gonna be creating a lot for each other and create for others. So I'm very excited about it, and I think we gonna shock a lot of people too."
We'll have to wait until that hamstring is fully healthy - though the Suns don't seem to be overly concerned.