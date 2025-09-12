Suns Boast One of NBA’s Top Newcomers to Watch for 2025-26 Season
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns lost several key pieces this offseason, but also gained a player who slots in immediately as a valuable contributor and future building block.
Jalen Green will be an interesting fit next to Devin Booker, but the Suns are clearly excited about his upside coming over as part of the return for Kevin Durant from the Houston Rockets after being Houston's leading scorer last season.
The former No. 2 pick is only 23 years old and leads a new youth movement in Phoenix which features eight players 23 years old or younger
Jalen Green Ranked Among Top NBA Newcomers to Watch
ESPN's Chris Herring and Kevin Pelton ranked Green No. 10 on their list of 14 NBA newcomers to watch, which included traded players, free agents, coaches and rookies.
Pelton wrote of Green:
"The former No. 2 pick gets a new start -- and a new position -- in Phoenix after the Durant trade. The Suns are expecting Green to start at point guard alongside Devin Booker, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports.
"Green showed only modest playmaking in four seasons with the Rockets, topping out at 3.7 APG. And Green hasn't yet been an effective pick-and-roll ball handler. Screens for him have resulted in just .95 points per chance the past two seasons, 33rd among the 40 players who have run at least 2,500 pick-and-rolls according to GeniusIQ."
Green's fit with Booker in the backcourt could end up becoming Phoenix's biggest key for success this season, which you can read more about by clicking here.
Green enters the season with a chip on his shoulder after ending his Rockets tenure with a disappointing playoff series against the Golden State Warriors in which he averaged 13.3 points on 32.7% shooting in seven games in a first-round loss.
"I got a team out in Phoenix who wants me to be me. I get to play alongside one of the best in the game in Book," Green wrote in a letter in the Player's Tribune last month. "It’s another opportunity to build a winning culture. Another opportunity to show people how deep my love for this game really is. And another opportunity to shut up y’all petty-a-- haters, too. (I see everything, and I thank you for it.)"
Green has always been known to be one of the most athletic players since he entered the NBA in 2021, so he could be very fun to watch in his first year with the Suns depending on how he fits next to Booker and in new coach Jordan Ott's system.