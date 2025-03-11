Suns Star Removed from Injury Report vs Rockets
It appears that Bradley Beal will be returning to the lineup tomorrow night for the Phoenix Suns when they close out their four-game road trip against the Houston Rockets.
Beal was not on Tuesday's initial injury report after missing Monday night's 120-118 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with left calf injury management.
This absence marked Beal's 20th missed game this season, and the Suns (30-35) are 10-10 without the star guard. He has been dealing with this calf injury for a few weeks now, missing Phoenix's Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans and also not returning after halftime because of the injury in a March 4 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Before Monday's game, coach Mike Budenholzer said that the Suns "fully expect(ed)" Beal to be available against the Rockets. He also said this on why Beal was out Monday:
"Every night he kind of takes a pounding. He's our guy that gets downhill and attacks, so I would say I was trying to be ahead of his body and his health. (General manager) James (Jones), (CEO) Josh (Bartelstein) and I, just organizationally, think that this is the right thing for Brad, for our team, as we look at probably 19-20 more games trying to keep him as healthy as possible." (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin)
Only Monte Morris (doubtful with low back injury management), Cody Martin (out on G League asignment) and Jalen Bridges (out with the G League team) were on Phoenix's injury report.
The Rockets will most notably be without Amen Thompson (left ankle sprain). Reed Sheppard (right thumb avulsion fracture) is also out, while Fred VanVleet (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Tomorrow's game tips off shortly after 5 p.m. Arizona time, as the Suns will look to get back on track with them sitting 2.5 games out of a play-in spot with 17 games remaining.