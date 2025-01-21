Suns, Bradley Beal Split is Necessary
PHOENIX -- In a season that has been riddled with inconsistencies, frustration, and a general lack of cohesiveness within the context of the Phoenix Suns roster - one thing is for sure.
The Suns have to make a bold move.
Now.
The most obvious action of course-correcting would be to find a trade partner that will take on Bradley Beal and his 2+ years remaining on a five-year contract.
Beal - since being moved to the bench over two weeks ago - enjoyed two high-end performances briefly after the move, but has largely stagnated since those moments.
It's okay to admit when things don't work out as intended - the experiment with Beal has just proven to be a clunky fit all along, as the offensive-minded Mike Budenholzer hasn't even cracked the code of how to maximize the former All-Star alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Beal is still simply too good to toil on the bench as well.
It feels like the perfect conclusion for both sides if the Milwaukee Bucks can jump in and facilitate a three-team trade that brings Jimmy Butler to Phoenix.
Beal would be a much more natural fit alongside Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks would likely get a much-needed offensive boost in their quest to contend in the East - and it would be easier to integrate Beal into the defense compared to Phoenix.
This would also serve as a potential happy ending for the Suns - who would acquire the disgruntled Heat star in what seems like the most lilkely scenario if a trade were to go down.
Butler brings size, physicality, and versatile defense to the table - while also not needing the ball nearly as much as a typical star-level player.
Even if a Butler deal fails, the move still needs to be made. If Phoenix could manage to parlay Beal into quality role players, it feels like they could shift towards trying out the 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets formula prior to moving Kyrie Irving and Durant.
In closure, it is of the best interest of both sides to move on - Beal is still a phenomenal player that deserves a situation that caters more to him, while the Suns need to make several changes to shift the trajectory of the season - Butler could just serve as a major step towards achieving this.
The trade deadline is set for February 6.