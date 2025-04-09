Suns On Brink of Elimination after Loss to Warriors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were not officially eliminated from playoff contention after their 133-95 loss to the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night, but almost everything has to go right for them to get to the final Western Conference play-in spot.
Phoenix is now 35-44 on the season, meaning they are three games behind the 38-41 Dallas Mavericks, who are in the 10th seed and final play-in spot, with three games left for each team.
The Suns do have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Dallas, so Phoenix needs to win all three remaining games and Dallas lose all three games for the Suns to get into the play-in. This means the Suns are eliminated if they lose one of these games or Dallas wins one of their games.
Things are not looking up for the Suns to do this, as they have now lost seven-straight games by double digits with an average margin of defeat of 23.7 per game. This is the longest streak of losses by 10 or more points in franchise history.
The Suns' remaining three games are against the Oklahoma City Thunder (65-14) at home Wednesday, San Antonio Spurs (32-47) at home Friday and Sacramento Kings (39-40) on the road Sunday.
The Thunder have already clinched the 1 seed in the West and now have a franchise record for wins after a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, so they won't have much to play for. The Spurs also won't have much to play for, as they are eliminated from the postseason. The Kings could still be fighting for play-in position with the Mavericks in Phoenix's season finale.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks will host the Lakers (48-31) Wednesday and Toronto Raptors (29-50) Friday, and close out the season on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies (47-32). The Lakers and Grizzlies are still fighting for playoff position in the crowded Western Conference standings, while the Raptors are eliminated from the playoffs.
There is a small sliver of hope remaining for the Suns, but their recent play suggests their playoff hopes are pretty much nonexistent.