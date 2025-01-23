Suns Buy/Sell: Jimmy Butler, Devin Booker and More
PHOENIX -- We are now 43 games into the 82-game slate for the Phoenix Suns - and the result to this point haven't necessarily been what was expected coming into the year.
Phoenix sits at the 10 seed in the Western Conference at a 22-21 record - barely sitting above the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs despite sporting the highest payroll in NBA history.
Despite this, there are numerous signs that the front office is tripling down on going all-in, and the Suns could be looking at a resurgence of sorts depending on what moves are made ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.
A buy/sell in relation to some top headlines surrounding the Suns at the moment:
Jimmy Butler Deal Gets Done
The Butler-to-Phoenix saga is over a month old - with the reports that Phoenix is the desired destination for the Heat star having come out in mid-December.
While a potential trade could end up entailing as many as five teams to make the trade work, it feels like the moves that Phoenix has made in the last two weeks - particularly moving the unprotected 2031 first-round selection for three first-round picks from the Utah Jazz - is signaling that momentum is heading in the right direction.
This very well could come down to whether Bradley Beal and a potential new team have mutual interest - the picks come into play here to incentivize a franchise to take on the 2+ years left on the former All-Star player's contract.
While the deal could be extraordinarily complicated, it feels like the Suns and Heat are motivated to get something done - that could be enough for an agreement to cross the finish line.
Verdict: Buy, the deal feels like it should materialize
Devin Booker Will Make All-Star Team
The Suns' megastar was off to a well-documented slow start to the season - particularly as a scorer - but the month of January has re-introduced him as a potential selection to the All-Star team.
That would be Booker's fifth selection to an All-Star game, but the challenge to get in is still a steep climb despite averaging 27.9 PPG and 6.9 APG this month.
The biggest roadblocks of all are the record of the Suns - who sit at 22-21, along with many experts considering under-the-radar picks such as Norman Powell and Jalen Williams as well.
The notion that Powell should be placed over Booker might be outrageous to some, but he truth is that competition is through the roof with or without the breakout Clippers' star.
Booker will be competing against James Harden, Ja Morant, De'Aaron Fox, Anthony Edwards, Kyrie Irving, and potentially a number of wings/centers for a coveted bench spot.
While Booker has certainly built up a compelling case, it feels like the early-season lull became too much to overcome, and he will sit out the NBA's star showcase this season.
Verdict: Sell, Booker has a strong case, but his recent surge in play could be too little, too late.
The Suns Will Escape Play-In Territory
Despite the 22-21 start to the season and currently holding onto the 10 seed in the confernce, the Suns are just two games behind the L.A. Clippers for a guaranteed playoff spot - and Phoenix currently holds the tiebreaker advantage over the Clippers as well.
While the Suns do hold one of the more difficult schedules to finish the season, it does feel like a move for Butler would be enough to ensure something of a late-season surge that would secure the franchise a spot in the top-6.
Butler would serve as a failry clean linear fit to this roster, and any other potential move should improve the overall construction of the team - even if it is just a marginal one.
As for the teams Phoenix would need to jump - the Dallas Mavericks have been ravaged by injuries over the last month. The Minnesota Timberwolves have resoundingly failed to recapture the magic they found last season. The Sacramento Kings are amongst the best teams in basketball since the decision to fire Mike Brown, but that still feels like a tenuous situation.
The Clippers and L.A. Lakers feel like teams that could see either a big boost or drastic drop-off over the second half of the season - could Phoenix take advantage of the current tiebreaker advantage? (Phoenix can clinch the tiebreaker over the Clippers on Monday).
While it feels like an uphill climb to reach the top-6, it feels doable - and a couple more moves could ultimately push the Suns in that direction.