Former Suns Coach Frank Vogel Hired By Mavericks as Assistant
A former head coach of the Phoenix Suns has a new job in the NBA.
"Just In: The Dallas Mavericks are adding Frank Vogel as an associate head coach, league sources told HoopsHype. Vogel reunites with head coach Jason Kidd. The two won a championship together with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Vogel replaced Sean Sweeney who left for the Spurs," Scotto tweeted.
Vogel, 52, took a year off from coaching after being fired by the Suns at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, but he's back in the profession, this time with the Mavs.
Vogel has extensive experience as a head coach, but this is his first assistant job since he was with the Indiana Pacers from 2007-11. Before then, he started out with the Boston Celtics from 2001-04 and Philadelphia 76ers for the 2004-05 season.
In 2011, Vogel was named the interim head coach after Jim O'Brien, who he coached under with the Celtics and Sixers, was fired by the Pacers. He led Indiana to the playoffs that year, giving the team its first postseason appearance since 2006.
Vogel led the Pacers to the playoffs five times in a six-year span, including appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014, where they lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
He coached the Orlando Magic for two seasons from 2016-18 before joining the Lakers for the 2019-20 season, where he won a title with Kidd. He was fired after the 2021-22 campaign when the Lakers failed to reach the playoffs.
He joined the Suns for the 2023-24 campaign to replace Monty Williams, but he couldn't get the results Phoenix needed to keep him around and he was fired after being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Now, Vogel is on the path towards his next opportunity with the Mavericks.