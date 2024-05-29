Suns Coach Set to Return to Staff
PHOENIX -- New Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer won't usher in a completely new staff, after all.
ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported this morning that David Fizdale would be retained in a "prominent assistant coaching role" under Budenholzer.
Fizdale was notably an assistant under Frank Vogel as well - and it was previously reported that all assistants under the former head coach were relieved of duties.
Fizdale was also reportedly offered a role in the front office, but spent considerable time mulling the offer - as he was previously enjoying a stint in the front office of the Utah Jazz prior to making a return to coaching.
Fizdale, 49, has received two head-coaching opportunities with the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks - which produced a modest 71-134 overall record over parts of four seasons.
The Knicks were an extremely dysfunctional organization at the time, so not all blame should be thrown on the shoulders of Fizdale - who is clearly respected in the Suns' locker room if Budenholzer elected to retain him.
This case of Fizdale being a holdover from the Vogel staff should end up yielding different results compared to when Kevin Young was made the highest paid assistant coach in the NBA to keep him from joining former head coach Monty Williams to Detroit as well.
Fizdale was quite visibly instrumental in working with Bol Bol over the course of this past season, while also being another defensive tactician that aided in the team overachieving on that end during the regular season.
Fizdale also has a close relationship with current Lakers superstar F LeBron James - as he was an assistant coach during the entirety of his stint with the Miami Heat, along with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22.
Let the speculation surrounding that begin.