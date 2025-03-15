Suns Forward Available for First Time vs Kings
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could be adding a new player to the rotation tonight against the Sacramento Kings.
Forward Cody Martin, who was acquired by the Suns from the Charlotte Hornets in the Jusuf Nurkic trade on Feb. 6, is available to make his Suns debut after he had been sidelined since the trade with a sports hernia.
Martin could get some minutes with Grayson Allen (left foot strain) and Nick Richards (right ankle sprain) being ruled out. Allen was originally doubtful and Richards questionable, but coach Mike Budenholzer said they will be out tonight for the second-straight game with their injuries, adding that Allen's injury is short term.
The 6-foot-6 Martin averaged a career-best 7.8 points on 32.3% shooting from 3 and 4.5 rebounds this year for the Hornets across 39 games played. Last game, Ryan Dunn got some of Allen's minutes, so we will see what Budenholzer decides tonight.
Domantas Sabonis will notably be available for Sacramento after originally being questionable with a left hamstring strain that sidelined him since March 1. Jae Crowder (back) and Trey Lyles (back) are out.
Both teams will be looking to get back on track tonight, as the Kings have lost three straight, while the Suns just wrapped up a 1-3 road trip.
The Suns, sitting at 30-36 on the year, are pretty much in "now or never" territory in terms of piecing together some wins, as they are 2.5 games back of the last Western Conference play-in spot with 16 games left. The Kings are currently the ninth seed in the West with a 33-32 record.
Tonight's game tips off shortly after 7 p.m. Arizona time.