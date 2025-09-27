Suns Confirm Starting Center's Health
PHOENIX -- If the Phoenix Suns are indeed going to shock people and compete for a postseason spot in the 2025-26 season, they'll need a few names to step up to the plate.
Newly acquired center Mark Williams is one of them.
Williams was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets during the 2025 NBA Draft - and when healthy, he's one of the better big men in the league.
Yet health has been elusive for Williams, who has played in just 106 games across his first three seasons due to various injuries.
If you recall, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers near the last NBA trade deadline before the Lakers failed him on a physical - sending him back to Charlotte.
Now, Williams looks to make the most of his new opportunity in the desert.
Suns Confirm Mark Williams Healthy
"He's in a good place. We want Mark to know is we care about him this year and going forward so we have a really intentional plan for him," Suns coach Jordan Ott said (h/t Duane Rankin).
At Suns Media Day, GM Brian Gregory was directly asked about Williams' health:
"I think with Mark our biggest number one objective was to get his body to the point in terms of strength, mobility, flexibility, where he could perform consistently at the level that he's shown in an inconsistent manner during his first three years. He's been with us every day since July 1. His strength gains in the lower body have been off the chart," said Gregory.
"His work ethic on a daily basis [is] off the chart, his attitude - he understood where he was at and where he needed to get to, and he's worked every single day on that. In addition to that, I mentioned it earlier how important our human performance group is with that as well, and they've done a tremendous job. The one thing we have to remember about Mark - he's 23 years old. He's got a bright future here in Phoenix.
"So when it comes to moving him forward, we're going to be strategic. We're going to be smart. But he's in a good place right now, and I think in terms of what he's been through, he's shown glimpses of what he can be, and it's our job to put him in, mentally and physically, in a position to do that on a consistent basis. We're excited about the future with Mark for sure."
The Suns begin preseason activities on Oct. 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers.