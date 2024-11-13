Multiple Suns Could Miss Kings Game
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are taking part in the second back-to-back on the season tonight against the Sacramento Kings after defeating the Utah Jazz by a score of 120-112 last night.
Phoenix's 9-2 start to the season has been full of close victories, a muddled injury situation, and a clear change in team philosophy - but it has been particularly interesting seeing how coach Mike Budenholzer has been able to maneuver the various pockets of absence amongst the roster.
The head coach might have to work magic once again tonight - as the official injury report released by the team this afternoon doesn't appear to be particualrly encouraging against a quality foe such as the Kings.
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen (right hamstring soreness) is questionable
- Bradley Beal (left calf contusion) is questionable
- Collin Gillespie (right ankle fracture) is out
- Kevin Durant (left calf strain) is out
Jusuf Nurkic is off of the report after missing the second half of the game against Sacramento on Sunday night and the contest with the Jazz last night, but his status was in the air yesterday as well. He will be good to go tonight
Allen popped up on the report after being clear for the last two weeks or so - this is one that will be interesting to monitor.
Beal has battled through numerous arm injuries since early on in the season before suffering lower body ailments within the last several days. It remains to be seen if the guard can play through a calf strain.
Gillespie suffered an ankle fracture playing for the Valley Suns over the weekend - so there will be no game action for the two-way guard in the near future.
Durant should be re-evaluated approximately 10 days from now and could see a return to action soon after, but is out for now.
Malik Monk is out for Sacramento with a right ankle sprain that was sustained in the game between the two teams on Sunday - this could be a massive development for the Kings, who lack great scoring options off the bench sans Monk.
Suns-Kings is set to tip off shortly after 8 P.M. Arizona time tonight.