Suns Deal Kevin Durant to Knicks in Trade Idea
The Phoenix Suns will be listening to trade offers for Kevin Durant over the next few weeks, and the New York Knicks could be in the mix.
The Knicks reportedly sent the Suns an offer for Durant ahead of last February's trade deadline, and their elimination in the Eastern Conference Finals may trigger a desire to acquire him again.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggested a trade that sent Durant to the Knicks for Karl-Anthony Towns, Pacome Dadiet and a 2032 first-round pick.
"The New York Knicks already fired Tom Thibodeau after losing in the conference finals, but if they're looking for another scapegoat, Karl-Anthony Towns has certainly gotten plenty of heat around the internet the last couple days," Bailey wrote.
"A sizable and vocal contingent of Knicks fans probably wouldn't be too upset to see him moved, especially if it was for KD's expiring contract.
"Part of the frustration with KAT is a contract that runs through 2027-28 and pays him $61 million that year (when he has a player option). This trade would obviously get the Knicks off the hook for most of that deal, while also landing them a bit more dynamic shot creator who's more mobile on defense.
"For the Suns, this is another interesting guard-big duo for Booker, especially since he and KAT are famously close friends. Getting a pick and a prospect doesn't hurt either."
The deal gives the Suns a chance to remain competitive while moving off of Durant. Towns can team up with Devin Booker, his college teammate a decade ago at Kentucky, to try and get the Suns back into the playoff picture in the Western Conference.
They also get a young forward to develop in Pacome Dadiet, a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and another future first-round pick to work with in any trades down the line.