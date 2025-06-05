Insider: Knicks, Suns Previously Talked Kevin Durant Trade
PHOENIX -- As trade rumors heat up with Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, we begin to learn more and more about possibilities surrounding the future Hall of Fame scorer.
With just one year remaining on his contract, all eyes are on the Suns this summer as one of the game's best players is highly expected to depart Phoenix.
As expected, we've seen a few teams show interest in Durant - though one NBA insider revealed he was nearly dealt at the trade deadline to the New York Knicks.
Insider: Knicks Contacted Suns for Kevin Durant Trade
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the following:
"The Knicks - there was some mutual interest between Kevin Durant and the Knicks at the trade deadline. The Knicks made an offer for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. Obviously there was no Kevin Durant trade - we'll see what happens in the next couple of weeks - do they go star hunting? But at the bare minimum, they're going to have to add some more depth - that's going to be a requirement of this team."
The Suns reportedly tried hard to trade Durant during the 2024-25 season and nearly were successful - organizing a trade to send him back to the Golden State Warriors (and ultimately land Jimmy Butler) before Durant said no.
Durant reportedly was shocked by developments, as he was not clued in on the deal until the framework was already set up.
As such, many insiders believe Durant will be on his way out of town.
What Knicks, Suns Deal for Durant Would Look Like
The Knicks and Suns are on two very different trajectories, as New York nearly reached the NBA Finals while Phoenix missed the postseason entirely.
Forbes' Evan Sidery suggested the following deal on X:
"A legal framework in-season for the Knicks and Suns on a Kevin Durant trade likely would have featured OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson.
"Anunoby, Robinson, plus a veteran’s minimum contract worked for both sides:
Durant = $51.1 million
Anunoby + Robinson = $50.9 million"
Durant is expected to have other teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks among others interested.