Suns-Pistons Time Change Announced
PHOENIX -- A small - yet potentially significant - change has been made to an upcoming Phoenix Suns road game.
The game between the Suns and Detroit Pistons on Saturday afternoon - originally scheduled for 3 P.M. Arizona time - will now tip-off at 2 local time to accommodate the Detroit Lions' playoff game later that night.
The change isn't likely to be very significant when it comes to the on-court product, as the two teams participated in a wildly entertaining shootout just three weeks ago.
The bottom line is game shouldn't suffer any from the change - the most compelling factor to come out of this scheduling quirk is a friendly rivalry that is now breweing between Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
Durant grew up in the Washington D.C. area - so he has been an ardent supporter of the Washington Commanders for his entire life.
Booker, meanwhile, is a well-chronicled fan of three of the four professional teams in Detroit - largely in part due to growing up in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports asked Booker if a wager between them would be placed and the answer was what one would expect.
"Fo sho. Whatever he wants to do....Man, we can talk about it now."
The timing of Phoenix's road trip lining up with a playoff game between the NFL teams of two mega-stars on the same team is something that isn't seen everyday - Saturday could end up being a great day for either Booker or Durant with a Suns victory coupled with one of their squads advancing in the NFL playoffs.
Before that, the Suns are set to play the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards in what should be two extremely winnable games.