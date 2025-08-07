Will Suns' Devin Booker Play in Next Olympics?
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been part of Team USA in the last two Olympics, but with the Summer Olympiad coming home to the United States, things could change in 2028.
CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger forecasts some change within the roster, but he believes Booker will be part of the 12-man roster three years from now.
"Booker is also a virtual lock to make his third straight Olympic team, as the prolific scorer already has a proven track record on the international stage. He averaged 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in Paris on impressive 57/57/78 shooting splits, asserting himself as one of the team's most important players. It's hard to imagine Booker doing anything to jeopardize his spot on the 2028 team," Ward-Henninger wrote.
Other players included in the projection alongside Booker included Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder).
There's still a long time between now and the Los Angeles Olympics, so a lot can change between now and then. However, there's reason to believe Booker will still be one of the best American basketball players in the NBA.
Booker would be 31 at the Olympics in 2028, tying Adebayo, Brunson and Mitchell for being the third-oldest player on the squad. Only Davis and Embiid are older than 31 in this roster projection.
Booker is signed on with the Suns until the end of the 2029-30 season, so he should be with Phoenix during the next Olympics, barring any trade.
Booker should be the best player for the Suns in that timeframe, which should help his chances of making Team USA.