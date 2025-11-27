Suns Legend Challenges Devin Booker Amid Struggles

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker got off to a scorching hot start to the 2025-26 season, averaging 31 points per game through the first eight games, but has since had a dip in his stats even with the Suns exceeding expectations and sitting at 12-7 on the year.

With Jalen Green only playing one complete game due to a hamstring strain, opposing defenses have loaded up on Booker and tried to make life difficult for him, which has worked the past several games.

Since the opening eight games, Booker has only averaged 22.4 points shooting 41.1% from the floor in the past 11 games.

Still, the Suns have been winning with Booker struggling, going 9-2 in this stretch.

Charles Barkley Wants to See More From Devin Booker

Suns Ring of Honor member Charles Barkley sat courtside with Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia during Phoenix's 114-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday in a game where Booker had his worst performance of the season with 16 points on 4-of-18 shooting, nine turnovers and six fouls.

Barkley has been impressed by what the Suns have done so far this season, but challenged Booker to be better on Bickley and Marotta Mornings on Arizona Sports earlier this week.

“I’m very proud of what my Suns are doing this year so far, but I need more aggressiveness and leadership from Devin Booker," Barkley said.

“I need my starters to pick it up a little bit, especially Devin Booker. When you’re a star … it’s a double standard. It is what it is. You can’t get mad. You got to accept the responsibility. You have to come out and ball every night."

Charles Barkley is proud of how the Suns are playing, especially their second unit led by Collin Gillespie.



But he wants more out of Devin Booker, who has struggled against strong opposing game plans in the past few games.



Booker is still playmaking at a high rate amidst his scoring struggles, averaging 6.9 assists for the season, but Barkley thinks he needs to set the tone with his scoring.

“That’s a thing I didn’t like about the game Friday night: I thought Devin was too lackadaisical,” Barkley said. “I’d rather you be overaggressive and screw up than be passive. I’ve always said, I don’t trust people who don’t get mad.

“I was telling (Ishbia), when Anthony Edwards comes to my house (if I’m Booker), that’s a guy who plays my position. I want to let him know, I think I’m the best two-guard, you can’t come to my house and outplay me.”

The two main areas where Booker can improve are his turnovers, as he has averaged 3.9 per game so far, and 3-point shooting, as he is only shooting 10-for-53 (18.9%) from 3 over the last nine games.

Phoenix next plays four-straight games against the top-four teams in the West (Oklahoma City Friday, Denver Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers next Monday and Houston next Friday), so Booker will look to get going for these matchups.

