Suns' Devin Booker Reacts to Crossing Career Milestone
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns saw star Devin Booker become just the second player in franchise history to surpass 15,000 career points earlier this week.
Booker - who now joins Walter Davis in that category - spoke on the special moment, which came on his first shot attempt against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
“It means everything. That’s the biggest part of it. I said it earlier today, impressed that it’s just all here in one franchise. How much I've been through; how much I've just grown up here. Everybody in the city saw me come in as an 18-year-old kid. Always fully had my back, fully supported me, even when we were getting our head beat in. Trusted me, believed in me, and now we're turning around a bit," Booker said.
Booker said he's placing the game ball somewhere safe to put on display while his favorite shots along the way include his famous game-winner in the NBA's COVID bubble and last year's winning shot in Madison Square Garden.
Booker is second behind Davis in all-time Suns scoring, which he's sure to pass in the near future. Booker says he's appreciative of the work Davis put in before he arrived.
“Yeah, I’ve done my research, watched all the highlights, so to even be close to what he’s done for this franchise, it’s just a crazy situation to be in but we have to continue to honor him, live through him, show appreciation for the ones that came before us and laid the groundwork for us," Booker said.
“We would just talk in passing," Booker said on his relationship with Davis.
"Seen him at Colangelo’s event once before or two, but the respect is always there. I’ve always showed love to the legends. I always keep that a big part of everything I do in every aspect of life. I try to do it through my shoes, just continue to tell stories because I’m a historian in a way. I understand how important it is for the people that laid the foundation for us.”