Suns Doubling Down on Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns have made one thing very clear this offseason: they LOVE Devin Booker.
In a world where it would make complete sense to hit the reset button and start over by replenishing their draft capital with a Booker trade, the Suns decided not only to keep their star guard but offer him a two-year extension.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley dove into the Suns' decision to commit to Booker this offseason.
"While the Suns were resetting their roster this offseason—trading Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal—they weren't bottoming-out," Buckley wrote.
"Rather, they were trying to retool around Booker, who was handed a historic two-year, $145 million extension while Phoenix was otherwise pulling back the reins.
"That's our guy," a Suns executive told Spotrac's Keith Smith. "He wants to be a forever Sun. We want that too. We're well on our way to making it happen."
"In other words, it's a little more than a footnote that Booker also happens to be a by-default pick here. (Who else would even get mentioned, Jalen Green?) The Suns are all-in on Booker, and even if everything is falling apart around him, it seems like he feels the same way."
It's clear the Suns have faith that Booker will be able to help dig them out of this retooling phase.
Four years removed from being two wins away from a title, the Suns are a lottery team without a pick in next year's NBA Draft.
This means Booker isn't getting much help anytime soon and it will be up to him to carry the load for the Suns. If Phoenix has any chance of making it back to the postseason sometime within the next couple of years, Booker will have to play some of the best basketball of his 10-year NBA career.