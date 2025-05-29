Suns 'Dream' Trade Targets Revealed
PHOENIX -- This offseason is shaping up to be perhaps the craziest in Phoenix Suns history following a very disappointing 2024-25 season in which they went 36-46 and missed the playoffs for the first time in five years.
This all came after the Suns began the season with the highest payroll in NBA history. Now, Phoenix is likely going to have to change course on a lot of its prior moves and trade away some key players such as Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen and/or Royce O'Neale.
There has been a lot of talk about potential trades for these players highlighted by Durant, but it is unknown what team the Suns will be trading with and who they could get in return.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz listed three "dream" targets the Suns could acquire via trade this offseason:
- Paul George, G/F, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jaden McDaniels, F, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jabari Smith Jr., F, Houston Rockets
Swartz wrote:
"Before the Phoenix Suns trade Kevin Durant this summer, the franchise should make a call to the 76ers and see if they'd agree to a Bradley Beal-George swap. Both contracts are atrocious, although George would make for a far better fit than Beal on a Suns team between Devin Booker and Durant.
"If Philly says no and a Durant trade is inevitable, the Suns should be eyeing young forwards with two-way upside on long-term contracts.
"McDaniels, 24, is one of the NBA's premier wing defenders who's under contract for the next four seasons at around 15 percent of the projected cap. Smith, 22, can be extended this summer and should be a must-have for the Suns if Durant is traded to Houston."
The Suns could have plenty of options on who they would like to trade for this summer if opposing teams are open to giving them good packages back for who they trade out with Durant likely bringing the best return.
George would be an interesting addition, as him and Beal are both viewed as having two of the worst contract in the NBA, but George's runs one season longer than Beal (through 2028). It's hard to see the 76ers being open to the trade Swartz mentioned.
McDaniels and Smith are both the types of players who the Suns would covet in packages back for Durant.
It is interesting to think about all the different avenues the Suns have for retooling their team for next season, but it is a complete mystery of what they will actually end up doing.