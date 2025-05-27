Suns’ Early Pre-Draft Workouts Highlighted by Alabama PG
PHOENIX -- The NBA Draft is less than a month away, and the Phoenix Suns have already been busy hosting some prospects for pre-draft workouts.
The Suns currently hold the No. 29 overall pick and No. 52 pick in next month's draft.
According to HoopsHype's 2025 NBA draft workout tracker, which keeps track of pre-draft workouts from various reports and HoopsHype's sources, Phoenix is known to have worked out these five prospects so far:
- Alabama PG Labaron Philon (No. 32 in HoopsHype's Aggregate Mock Draft)
- St. Johns SF RJ Luis (No. 82)
- East Carolina SG RJ Felton (NR)
- Arizona State PF Basheer Jihad (NR)
- Belmont SF Jonathan Pierre (NR)
This list is highlighted by Philon, as the other names would likely be undrafted free agent signings unless Phoenix targeted Luis with the 52nd pick.
CBS Sports' Kyle Boone had the Suns selecting the 6-foot-3 Philon in his most recent mock draft. Boone wrote of Philon:
"There's likely to be signifiant interest from smart teams late in the first round and early in the second round in a young talent like Philon, who flashed major potential in spurts at Alabama as a true freshman. He's an exciting on-ball defender with burst and ball skills to grow into a starting guard. That's hard to find this late in the draft, even if he isn't ready to do so as a rookie."
It is unknown how the Suns will look next season with potential trades of players such as Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale looming, so it's hard to pinpoint exactly what Phoenix needs in the draft other than a player that could fit in next to Devin Booker.
No matter what, Philon would probably not get significant minutes early, but could become a key piece in player development that new general manager Brian Gregory has stressed.
There has not been a clear consensus on who Phoenix could target with its first-round pick next month, but there will be plenty of options and Philon would be an intriguing choice.