Suns Projected to Land ‘Exciting’ Guard With ‘Major Potential’
The Phoenix Suns are due for a major offseason. Whether it be a Kevin Durant-sized shakeup or not, change is coming.
The franchise has already imposed changes at the general manager and head coach positions. The roster is set to see some crucial moves, too.
While Durant has a massive question mark around his name, Bradley Beal is another name to watch this offseason. The large contract and no-trade clause throw a wrench in roster-building tactics, though Phoenix will be eager to deal Beal if possible.
With Devin Booker set to remain in The Valley long-term -- as that sentiment has been echoed both by the guard and the club -- building around the franchise superstar will be the focus, regardless of what dominoes fall this offseason.
The NBA Draft is essential for every franchise. It's proven to be the avenue to build long-term success, and the Suns can lean into that this offseason with the No. 29 overall selection, which was originally owned by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In a two-round mock draft by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone, the Suns use the selection to draft a young, high-upside guard. They land Alabama true freshman guard Labaron Philon.
"There's likely to be significant interest from smart teams late in the first round and early in the second round in a young talent like Philon, who flashed major potential in spurts at Alabama as a true freshman," Boone writes. "He's an exciting on-ball defender with burst and ball skills to grow into a starting guard. That's hard to find this late in the draft, even if he isn't ready to do so as a rookie."
The Alabama product would be a stellar selection for Phoenix. Assuming they make win-now moves with their roster, it still wouldn't hurt to have a young guard like Philon capable of making a long-term impact within the organization.
A cheap guard to add to the rotation -- especially one who can play strong defense -- is a great luxury to have as the Suns navigate difficult roster-building times.