Suns Expected to Surpass Expectations in 2024-25
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns won 49 games last regular season before sputtering out the first round of NBA playoff action.
With a star-studded roster returning, expectations are still fairly high for Phoenix despite a head coaching change (which arguably well be better for them) - as many sportsbooks in Vegas have the Suns at 47.5 wins.
Bleacher Report says the Suns can surpass those expectations mostly thanks to a healthy presence of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal:
"When the entire trio was on the floor, Phoenix was plus-7.5 points per 100 possessions. Add the other two starters, Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkić, and that net rating climbs to plus-10.4," wrote Andy Bailey.
"All five are back, and Phoenix somehow added two of the best value signings of the summer to them in Monte Morris and Tyus Jones.
"The Suns now have two of the steadiest-handed 1s in the league. Both are ideal fits alongside ball-dominant guards and wings like Booker, Beal and Durant. They can initiate the offense without commandeering it. They take care of the ball. And they can hit open catch-and-shoot threes when defenses collapse on the stars.
"Barring more injuries, Year 2 of this Suns era being better than the first almost seems like a given."
There's hope Mike Budenholzer's coaching abilities will take them further than Frank Vogel previously could - though it feels like Phoenix ultimately will become a better team if they can simply stay healthy.
The addition of an actual point guard shouldn't be overlooked, either. Whether it's Jones starting or Morris coming off the bench, Phoenix's high turnover rate from the 2023-24 has serious potential to drop.
There's plenty of reason to hope the Suns will emerge as the team they should have been last season.