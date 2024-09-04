Suns to Face Pistons at Michigan State Arena
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons have just announced the two franchises will be playing their preseason contest on October 8 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI - home of the Michigan State Spartans.
This game was initially scheduled to be played in Phoenix three days after.
Suns governor Mat Ishbia is notably a graduate of MSU and was a four-year member of the basketball team - winning a national title in 2000. He remains a major supporter of the program, including a reported $32-million dollar donation to renovate facilities in 2022.
“From being a walk on at Michigan State on the national championship team, to now being able to bring the Phoenix Suns to play at Breslin Center – this is a full circle moment and an incredibly special experience,” said Ishbia.
“MSU and Coach Izzo have had an immeasurable impact on my life and my career, and I wouldn’t be where I am today, including owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, without Coach Izzo’s mentorship. I can’t wait to bring the Spartan community and Phoenix Suns together.”
This announcement is huge on several fronts, as Ishbia has made it a top priority to proselytize the Suns' brand across the country - and even the globe. This also marks a homecoming game of sorts for Devin Booker, who grew up in Grand Rapids and is a self-proclaimed super fan of the non-basketball Detroit-based franchises.
Pistons governor Tom Gores is also an alumnus of Michigan State - and shared his pleasure in being able to close an agreement that will bring two franchises with a common denominator together and to bring NBA basketball to a college market that lacks it.
Gores' statement via press release:
“Michigan State University is a special place and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to bring our team and the excitement of NBA basketball to sports fans in East Lansing,” said Gores.
“The Lansing area and MSU community has always supported Pistons Basketball, and we welcome the opportunity to give fans an early look at our efforts to improve the team and create a foundation for delivering competitive basketball.”
This is what the NBA is truly about - finding common ground and uniting in it to better serve fans on a year-to-year basis. This could be the start of a fruitful relationship between the franchises.
The contest is set to tip off at 7:00 PM EST.