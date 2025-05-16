Suns Facing 'Dilemma' With Kevin Durant Trade
PHOENIX -- As we draw ourselves closer to the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, the Phoenix Suns are hoping to inject more change into the organization after firing head coach Mike Budenholzer and replacing general manager James Jones with Brian Gregory.
Still without a replacement for Budenholzer, the Suns first must solve that puzzle before the ultimate fates of players such as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant can be cemented.
While Beal certainly seems on the way out in some form or fashion, most attention is directed towards Durant - who has one year left on his contract but was nearly dealt at the NBA trade deadline, which reportedly spurred some tension between player and organization.
Teams expected to show interest are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat among others, though there's several pros and cons for each team in their potential pursuit for the 36-year-old.
Insider: Suns Facing Dilemma With Kevin Durant
Speaking on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM earlier this week, The Athletic's Sam Amick was asked about the possibility of Durant being traded.
“At face value, given the way the trade deadline went in February, everybody, myself included, went, ‘OK this is the preview. And this summer he’s definitely gone,'” Amick said to Bickley and Marotta.
“I think the dilemma is, as of now, I can’t look at the market and tell you where exactly the landing spot would be perfect in terms of, like, the level of desire of teams that would have to come get him.
“The Minnesota (interest in Durant) is continuing to evolve. They’re championship contenders and still alive. They don’t even know — I guarantee you — how they feel about Durant this summer.”
Durant Wants to End Career on His Terms
The Suns opted not to extend Durant this past regular season with hopes of inking him to a two-year deal - though Phoenix's attempt to trade him to the Golden State Warriors without his knowledge reportedly rubbed Durant the wrong way.
Appearing on Draymond Green's podcast back in March, Durant addressed his future:
“I want my career to end on my terms, that’s the only thing. That’s the only thing I’m worried about. ‘Cause I see a lot of dudes that don’t get that opportunity, so I want to keep putting in that work to make that choice on my own," he said.
We'll see what exactly the Suns are looking for in exchange for Durant and what teams may be willing to offer - but if both aren't aligned, Durant could again find himself in the Valley for next season.