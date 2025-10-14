Suns Fans Will Love Dillon Brooks' Three-Word Take on Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns are entering a new era. Devin Booker, the franchise star, is looking to lead the team back to the playoffs after he, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal failed to reach championship aspirations.
The Suns spent over $400 million to pursue a ring, but it worked against them. Phoenix's luxury tax bill proved to be inflated for a group that included three of the best scorers in the NBA and a former NBA champion at coach, Mike Budenholzer.
Phoenix has hired a new head coach, Jordan Ott, for the fourth time in four years. Now, the Suns must try and rebuild a championship culture they fostered with Monty Williams, James Jones, Chris Paul and Booker.
The new-look Suns include Dillon Brooks, nicknamed "The Villain," and Jalen Green, who they acquired in the Kevin Durant trade with the Houston Rockets. Brooks offered this eye-opening take on playing next to Booker:
"It's been easy," Brooks said.
Dillon Brooks Is One of the NBA's Largest Pests
The 6-foot-6 Brooks told reporters at Suns media day that he picked up his reputation for his on-ball defense and aggressive play during the Memphis Grizzlies' first round series against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Brooks was a high-level player in college, as he helped lead the Oregon Ducks to the NCAA Final Four. He was the Pac-12 Player of the Year during the 2017 season.
But in the NBA, the style and talent is better than Division I hoops. It's why Brooks has taken the mantle of a high-level defender, trying to push himself and his teammates to win.
Will Brooks be able to infect Suns players with his energy? Yes, and he's already built a "Villain Jr," which Suns fans need to find out this season.
Brooks' Honest Take on Playing Next to Devin Booker
"My first call when I got traded was to Book, trying to get acquainted," he added. "He's been like a big brother to me, taking me under his wing. Being able to play beside him and not be able to guard him is better for me."
Is Brooks going to be a star? Well, let's say he's going to have to be a threat next to Booker at the 3-point line.
In the preseason, he has shot 6-of-18 from three. The number will need to improve in order for him to have a strong output in Phoenix.