Suns Forced to Change Starting Lineup vs Jazz
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (13-12) are facing a crucial stretch of the season tonight - with the said stretch beginning tonight against the Utah Jazz.
This matchup wasn't determined until last week, when the Suns were officially eliminated from NBA Cup contention despite finishing 3-1 in group stage play.
The extended gap between the last scheduled game on Sunday against the Orlando Magic and tonight fortunately afforded more time to return some key players into the lineup - particularly the starting five.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer opted to roll with the traditional five to start the game when the full roster is available.
Tyus Jones
Devin Booker
Royce O'Neale
Kevin Durant
Jusuf Nurkic
Jones has been a standout player as of late - to the tune of 63 points and 13 three-point knockdowns in four games this month so far. The first-year floor general of the franchise has been a strong fit alongside the star-studded core and has made the offense flow much stronger in general.
Booker has had his fair share of struggles as of late, but this feels like an optimal "get right" game for the 4-time All-Star - let's see if Book can get back to the basics and do what he does best against favorable defensive competition.
Beal has been the subject of trade rumors over the last couple of days, which is currently overshadowing anything else pertaining to the former All-Star guard. Unfortunately, he was ruled out just before game time with knee swelling - which you can read more about that here.
O'Neale will start in his place.
Durant and Nurkic will make anticipated returns to the lineup after being out for roughly the same amount of time. Nurkic in particular will be of interest - as many in the fanbase believe that an upgrade is necessary via the trade market to make the Suns a legitimate title contender moving forward.
It will be interesting to see how the unit comes out tonight after not being together for over two weeks.
Suns-Jazz is set to tip off shortly after 7:30 PM Arizona time tonight.