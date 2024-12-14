Suns Rule Star Guard Out With Last Minute Injury
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have ruled Bradley Beal out for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz with a knee injury.
Beal, who was not on the team's injury report previously today, was spotted leaving pre-game shootaround before the rest of the team by The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
"I think between yesterday and this morning, just kind of random knee swelling - so we'll see how he's doing," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said pre-game.
"He's working right now, trying to get himself [ready], see if he can go. The final decision hasn't been made. He, medical [staff[ and myself will sit down and decide what he can do."
This, of course, is a massive disappointment for the Suns, who were expecting their starting lineup to be at full strength tonight with the re-arrival of Kevin Durant, who has missed time with a ankle injury.
Beal himself has been bit by the injury bug, previously dealing with a calf injury in the early portions of the season.
It's possible we could see Devin Booker slide into the No. 2 guard spot and have any mixture of Ryan Dunn, Grayson Allen or Royce O'Neale slot into the starting five.
Phoenix is on a three-game losing streak entering tonight and hopes to get back to their winning ways with Durant again in uniform. The Suns face one of the worst teams in the league in Utah (5-18), so tonight should be a victory for Phoenix - with or without the talents of Beal.