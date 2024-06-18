Suns Free Agent Named Player to Watch
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns don't have much control over their pool of free agents - pending or potentially new - though owning the Bird Rights of forward Royce O'Neale will prove pivotal in keeping the wing around long-term.
O'Neale was added to the roster ahead of the NBA's trade deadline just a few months ago thanks to his ability to hit shots from deep while also being a versatile defender in the lineup.
Though he didn't emerge as a key part of Phoenix's attack down the stretch of the season, the Suns are intent on keeping him around.
O'Neale is set to hit unrestricted free agency, and The Athletic marked him as one of five role players to watch this summer:
"The second apron has turned the Bird rights trap into an even more potent weapon for free agents (and their agents). It’s more like a Bird rights incinerator: Phoenix can’t sign anybody for anything more than the minimum to replace O’Neale if he leaves," wrote John Hollinger.
"As a result, O’Neale has massive leverage to agree to a new deal. At age 31, he might be able to use that power to get three or even four guaranteed years.
"Additionally, as with Caldwell-Pope, it’s in Phoenix’s cap-management interest to extend whatever it is paying him over as many years as possible, even if it ends up paying him well past his prime. Don’t be shocked if you see a number that at first seems goofy (four years, $55 million?) because the Suns are stretching his money into less harmful cap years."
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst says O'Neale is expected to command roughly $10 million on the open market. Windhorst also previously reported the Suns are expected to retain the former Brooklyn Nets wing, which you can read more about here.