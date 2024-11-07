Suns Give Star Green Light vs Heat
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will have star guard Bradley Beal (right elbow sprain) in the lineup as the Miami Heat visit Footprint Center on Wednesday night.
Beal was listed as probable on the team's injury report earlier today. He's missed two games due to the injury and has previously powered through it, despite experiencing noticable pain during action.
“A lot of people that know me know that I'm going to compete and play through anything,” Beal said (via The Arizona Republic). “If it ain't broke, I'm gonna try to get out there and play through it.
“... I'm worried about just winning every game and being available for my team. Obviously, that's something I believe in wholeheartedly. At the end of the day, I believe in those guys in the locker room and what we're able to do if everybody's available on the nightly, I think we love our chances against anybody, and where that puts us at the end of the year, that put us, but we're pretty confident of where we'll be.”
The Suns are off to a hot 6-1 start to begin the 2024-25 campaign, having fought through a handful of 20-point deficits in the process.
Currently, Beal is averaging 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per night on 50% shooting from the field.
Beal was the lone player on Phoenix's injury report vs. Miami, as previous players such as Josh Okogie (hamstring) and Grayson Allen (personal) have emerged off the report in recent games.
For Miami, Jaime Jaquez Jr. (stomach, gastroenteritis) and Kevin Love (conditioning) are out for the Heat tonight. They're just 3-3 on the season.
Opening tip is slated for just past 7:10 PM local time.