Suns Give Update on Devin Booker Injury
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer gave an update on Devin Booker after the star was held out of preseason action against the Detroit Pistons due to ankle soreness.
"It's the preseason. There's no reason to push just generally him, his ankle, and I think he's gonna be fine," said Budenholzer in his post-game press conference.
Budenholzer wasn't willing to commit to Booker playing in Sunday's preseason road meeting with the Denver Nuggets.
Booker played in the previous two exhibition games for Phoenix, scoring 12 and 10 points respectively.
Grayson Allen (achilles) and Jusuf Nurkic (finger) also missed Friday's loss to Detroit.
“I think his steadiness, his kind of work ethic, professionalism, you know, he's just a very honest and still kind of easy going. I love being around him every day," Budenholzer said of Booker prior to game time.
He teased reporters there was a change to the starting lineup but wouldn't reveal what it was.
"The work that he puts in is just awesome; the focus, the attention to detail, so, I had the ultimate respect for him from a distance and now being around him. It's just gone to another level.”
Suns rookie Ryan Dunn - who started tonight - told reporters he found out at Friday morning shootaround he would be starting in place of Booker, per The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
Things don't seem very serious for Booker and Phoenix seems to be taking an extra-cautious approach to their star, and rightfully so with the regular season beginning on Oct. 23.