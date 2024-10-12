Inside The Suns

Suns Give Update on Devin Booker Injury

The Phoenix Suns gave an update on their star player.

Donnie Druin

Sep 22, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker watches the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker watches the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer gave an update on Devin Booker after the star was held out of preseason action against the Detroit Pistons due to ankle soreness.

"It's the preseason. There's no reason to push just generally him, his ankle, and I think he's gonna be fine," said Budenholzer in his post-game press conference.

Budenholzer wasn't willing to commit to Booker playing in Sunday's preseason road meeting with the Denver Nuggets.

Booker played in the previous two exhibition games for Phoenix, scoring 12 and 10 points respectively.

Grayson Allen (achilles) and Jusuf Nurkic (finger) also missed Friday's loss to Detroit.

“I think his steadiness, his kind of work ethic, professionalism, you know, he's just a very honest and still kind of easy going. I love being around him every day," Budenholzer said of Booker prior to game time.

He teased reporters there was a change to the starting lineup but wouldn't reveal what it was.

"The work that he puts in is just awesome; the focus, the attention to detail, so, I had the ultimate respect for him from a distance and now being around him. It's just gone to another level.”

Suns rookie Ryan Dunn - who started tonight - told reporters he found out at Friday morning shootaround he would be starting in place of Booker, per The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

Things don't seem very serious for Booker and Phoenix seems to be taking an extra-cautious approach to their star, and rightfully so with the regular season beginning on Oct. 23.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News