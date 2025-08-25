Inside The Suns

Suns Slammed for Trading Future Away

ESPN wasn't fans of the Phoenix Suns' offseason.

Donnie Druin

Dec 19, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia sits courtside against the Indiana Pacers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia sits courtside against the Indiana Pacers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The 2025-26 regular season slowly approaches, and nobody knows what to make of the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns are in a far different place than the last time we saw them take the court after making major shakeups within the front office and coaching staff. Phoenix also dismantled their "big three" of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal with just Booker remaining in the desert.

The Suns are confident they can turn things around - though not everybody believes.

ESPN Slams Suns

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbi
Dec 19, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia sits courtside against the Indiana Pacers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"No team has mortgaged more of its future for less in the present than Phoenix, which is an underdog to finish even in the top 10 in the West next season. But it's not as if the Suns can realistically pivot to a tanking posture, because they don't control their first-round pick until 2032," wrote ESPN's Zach Kram.

"That's six more years of other teams feasting on Phoenix's lottery possibilities after the Suns gave Houston the No. 10 pick this summer (only to reacquire it in the Kevin Durant trade)."

Projections around the Suns aren't quite exciting entering the new season, as many outlets have the organization well below play-in territory.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia chooses to take the more optimistic approach to the season.

“What I expect is we’re gonna be competitive, a team that you’re gonna be proud of and we’re gonna be building,” Ishbia told Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo. “Over the next couple years, you’re gonna see us follow that same Phoenix Mercury path to be competing for a championship, playing hard.

“Everyone’s gonna rally around these guys, and I’m excited about it.”

Latest Phoenix Suns News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News