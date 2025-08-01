Suns Guard Deserves More Respect
The Phoenix Suns are coming into the season with a crowded backcourt and it's easy to get lost in the shuffle.
However, one player could be a surprise standout amongst the group.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale listed Jordan Goodwin as Phoenix's most disrespected hidden gem.
"Collin Gillespie came oh-so-close to running away with this spot. And then the Los Angeles Lakers waived Jordan Goodwin to make room for Marcus Smart, paving the way for the Phoenix Suns to reunite with the scrappy guard," Favale wrote.
"Serious question: In the year 2025, are we sure Smart is that much better than Goodwin? (Smart can guard up way more, so I'm clearly kidding. I think.)
"The 26-year-old is a ball-hound...even when he's not on it. He battles through screens, stands the test of high-end isolation scorers, party-crashes passing lanes and tracks down boards atypical for someone standing 6'3".
"Having him run the offense is a thorny proposition. The worst version of Smart has him beat there. But Goodwin did just knock down 38.2 percent of his 4.5 three-pointers per 36 minutes through 29 appearances with the Lakers—outlier efficiency that inflates his value tenfold if it holds."
It remains to be seen what Goodwin will become in his second stint with the Suns, but the team is happy to have him back.
Goodwin, 26, played 40 games with the Suns during the 2023-24 campaign, where he averaged five points per game.
Goodwin flocked over to the Memphis Grizzlies after he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he was subsequently waived.
This past season, Goodwin was with the Lakers and played in 29 games with the team. He also made his postseason debut, appearing in four of the five games in their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Now, Goodwin will look to try and make the postseason with the Suns.