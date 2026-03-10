Suns Get Much-Needed Boost Before Bucks Matchup

The Phoenix Suns move into tonight's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks with a massive boost coming to their lineup.

Guard Jordan Goodwin is now made available for Phoenix after first being ruled questionable with a left calf strain, one that's kept him out for weeks.

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) are still out for the Suns as they begin their six-game road trip tonight in Milwaukee.

This is massive news for Phoenix, as Goodwin's been a key part of their rotation as a defensive stop-gap in their backcourt and spark plug coming off the bench.

"He seems to be heading in a good direction. He's playing. He's on the court. He's moving around," Suns coach Jordan Ott said previously on Goodwin's progress. "Everything points to him getting back out there. Just one of those soft tissue injuries that we got to still assess. He goes, got to assess, see where it's at early in this road trip."

Goodwin had missed the last seven games with his calf strain.

Phoenix has unfortunately dealt with injuries all throughout the season. With under 20 games now to go in the regular season, there's hope the Suns can get healthy at the right time.

That includes Goodwin, who is averaging 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per night. He's just one of seven Suns players to have played in 50+ games this season while being fourth on the team in rebounds despite a guard.

"Goodie (Jordan Goodwin) does so much good stuff for us, rebounding, guarding, picking up full every possession," Ott said of Goodwin earlier this year. "He brings a spark to the game that we need each and every night."

The Suns' second unit has been key in supplementing energy throughout the middle spurts of games, and Goodwin's been at the forefront of that charge. His 22.3 minutes per game has been tough to replace, though Ott and his staff have made it work.

Phoenix is winners of their last four-of-five games with a 37-27 record, placing themselves right on the verge of escaping NBA play-in territory.

Goodwin's health and presence will be necessary after the regular season, as he's a primary on-ball defender for the Suns to virtually deploy across the lineup/as needed and drawing the toughest assignments on a nightly basis.

Bucks-Suns is set for a 5:00 PM AZ time tip.