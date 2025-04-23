Suns Guard Voted Among Most Overrated Players in NBA
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal was voted among the most overrated players in the NBA in The Athletic's anonymous 2025 NBA player poll released Tuesday.
Beal was tied for fifth along with Draymond Green, Ja Morant and Julius Randle with 4.4% of the 90 votes cast and behind Tyrese Haliburton (14.4%), Rudy Gobert (10.0%), Trae Young (8.9%) and Jimmy Butler (5.5%).
Beal is considered by many to have the worst contract in the NBA after he signed a five-year, $251 million contract with the Washington Wizards in 2022. He is also only one of two players in the NBA with a no-trade clause, the other of which being LeBron James.
The three-time All-Star still has two years and over $110 million left on his contract, leaving the Suns in a difficult situation to try to figure out whether they should just keep him, buy him out or find a mutually-agreed trade suitor for him after a very disappointing first two seasons with Phoenix.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia said the Suns will be making plenty of changes this offseason after they finished 36-46 despite having the highest payroll in NBA history centered around Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
Ishbia was asked on Arizona Sports' Burns And Gambo Show last Thursday where the Suns stand with Beal heading into the offseason after it was very well know they shopped him to try to get Jimmy Butler during the season.
"This iteration of the Phoenix Suns did not work," Ishbia said. "I was wrong, our front office was wrong, our coaches were wrong, our players were wrong because the players all believed in it too to be clear.
"That's why I had to go out there and talk to everyone (in my end-of-season press conference) and say, 'I was wrong, and we're wrong and we owe everyone an apology and we will be better.'
"With that being said, the next iteration will (not win) 82 games ... but it will be much more aligned with what Phoenix Suns and the community of Phoenix is all about, and the players are going to be aligned with that too."
Beal's situation with the Suns will be one to monitor this offseason and could be telling for what other moves Phoenix will make.