Suns Downgrade Key Starter vs Grizzlies

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into tonight's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies with a key starter now downgraded in terms of health.

After not appearing on the team's initial injury report, the Suns are now listing guard Grayson Allen as questionable with knee injury management.

This is an injury that's kept him out sporadically since the All-Star break, and as the Suns aim to get healthy down the stretch of the season, Allen's surprise addition to the injury report doesn't exactly qualify as exciting.

Suns-Grizzlies is set for a 5:00 PM AZ time tip.

More on Grayson Allen's Injury

Allen has played just 46 games this season and is averaging 17.3 points, three rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. His current three-point percentage of 35.6% would be near his career-low, though Allen's expanded his game in 2025-26 to reflect more of his driving ability.

That's something Suns coach Jordan Ott highlighted on Allen when recently speaking about him:

“I think he’s impressed all of us with this season,” Suns coach Jordan Ott said earlier in the month.

“His driving ability, which we greatly need, especially without Jalen (Green) throughout most of the year. His ability to get in the paint and I think he’s taking gigantic leaps, and again, we’ll just keep talking about it, but that’s the way the game is moving.”

Phoenix has unfortunately struggled with injuries through the course of the regular season. The Suns (41-33) appeared like strong bets to jump into the West's top six, though their recent losing skid all but cemented their destiny as a play-in tournament team.

Starters such as Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams are potentially inching closer towards a return with their respective injuries.

In fairness to Allen, the Suns could just simply be exercising caution with his knee at this point in the season. Phoenix is still fighting off the Los Angeles Clippers for the conference's seventh seed, as the Suns are only up by 2.5 games over their divisional rivals.