Several Big Names Highlight Suns vs Grizzlies Injury Report

PHOENIX -- As they get ready to begin a four-game road trip, the Phoenix Suns released their injury report for tomorrow night's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Suns (41-33) will continue to be without Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture), Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction), Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) and Amir Coffey (left ankle sprain), as they ruled out all four on the report.

Memphis (25-49), who snapped a five-game losing streak last night against the Chicago Bulls, has dealt with several injuries all season long and tomorrow night will be no different against the Suns.

Ja Morant (left elbow UCL sprain), Zach Edey (left ankle surgery recovery), Jaylen Wells (right great toe injury management), Ty Jerome (left ankle sprain), Santi Aldama (right ankle surgery recovery), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right 5th finger surgery recovery), Scotty Pippen Jr. (right great toe surgery recovery) and Brandon Clarke (right calf strain) are all out against Phoenix.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist soreness), Taj Gibson (right foot soreness) and Javon Small (low back soreness) are all doubtful, and Walter Clayton Jr. (left ankle soreness) and DeJon Jarreau (right elbow soreness) are both questionable.

Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams Close to Return

Although Brooks and Williams are still listed out against Memphis, both players could be making their long-awaited return soon.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported last week that he was expecting Brooks and Williams to return during the road trip.

That appears to be the case after coach Jordan Ott gave a positive update on the two starters ahead of Phoenix's 134-109 victory over the Utah Jazz last night.

"They played 5-on-5 today. That was helpful," Ott said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "See how they react. This was the first time they got to play 5-on-5, up and down. Good start. Everything is headed in the right direction. See how it goes on that road trip."

Brooks has missed 18 games in a row with his injury, while Williams has been out for 13 straight.

The Suns, who will be on the front end of a back-to-back against Memphis before playing the Orlando Magic, have seemingly been waiting all season to be healthy, and they might finally get this chance soon with only eight games left in the regular season.

Brooks, Devin Booker and Jalen Green have only shared the court together for 41 minutes all season long.

"I'm excited to get those guys back and I'm excited to have a healthy roster," Green said of Brooks and Williams after the win over Utah. "That's probably the best thing. Them coming back, it shouldn't take long to get used to it. Those guys fit in really well, play hard, and the ball finds energy, so those are the two guys that bring a lot of energy and make it a lot easier for us."

Tomorrow's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 5:00 p.m. MST.