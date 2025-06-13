Suns Have Challenges in Kevin Durant Trade
The Phoenix Suns have a tall task ahead of them when it comes to trading Kevin Durant.
The team knows it needs to happen, but it is never easy trading a player of Durant's caliber. His legacy speaks for itself, but there has to be a reminder of what Durant is at this point in his career.
ESPN laid out the complexities behind a potential trade involving Durant.
"Given the two sides are working together on a potential deal, Durant has to land somewhere he's invested in going," ESPN wrote.
"That team will likely need to be willing to consider giving Durant an extension of more than $60 million per season for his age-38 and age-39 seasons. Perhaps most importantly, the Suns will need to get enough in return in a deal to satisfy owner Mat Ishbia and his front office."
The Suns have a lot of factors playing into a potential Durant trade, but they might be able to use them to their advantage to manipulate the situation in their favor.
"Multiple league sources said they were skeptical the price for Durant in a trade would get to a place where Phoenix would be satisfied with it," ESPN wrote.
"What does seem clear is that this saga could easily be wrapped up on, or by, draft night on June 25. And with the weak free agent class and the lack of teams with cap space, one source said this year's draft could easily wind up being an even busier night than normal -- and it could be the high point of activity this summer."
The Suns are likely talking to multiple teams about a Durant trade, and they will be able to solidify it once the NBA Finals come to an end and the offseason officially begins later this month.