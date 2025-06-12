Insider Gives Update on Timeline of Kevin Durant Trade
PHOENIX — Although it has been widely reported that Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant is likely to be traded before the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25, there had been some speculation that the trade could happen in the coming days with rumors growing rampant.
However, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro provided an update Thursday morning on what the timeline looks like for a Durant trade.
“The vast majority of stuff you are reading on KD trades are not even close,” Gambadoro posted on X. “This is that time of year when rumors/speculation and some bad reporting go wild.
“Nothing moving on KD yet. It will happen but it is not close.”
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the "Suns and Kevin Durant's business partner, Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman, have met multiple times over the past week and are sifting through trade scenarios, sources told ESPN on Wednesday."
Charania added that the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks were among the teams who have had conversations with the Suns, as well as "several wild-card suitors."
There have been recent reports that Durant would prefer to land in San Antonio, and that has made the Spurs the odds-on favorite to land him above the rest of the teams.
However, a lot can change in a couple weeks, as it has ever since the Suns shopped Durant ahead of the deadline without his knowledge before he eventually vetoed a trade to the Golden State Warriors.
The NBA Finals, which could end only three days before the draft if they go a full seven games, are still going on, but the Durant trade talks have been the most prevalent offseason chatter, especially with recent reports suggesting Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks rather than be traded this summer.
Phoenix has some time to try to get the best package it can for Durant and work together with him to find his desired landing spot.
Trading him before the NBA Draft, however, makes the most sense so that the Suns can get an earlier first-round pick than they have right now at No. 29 overall, as they attempt to build a younger roster around Devin Booker following a disastrous 2024-25 season.