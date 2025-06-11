Suns Have Uncertain Future After Kevin Durant Trade
The Phoenix Suns have a lot on their plate this offseason when it comes to figuring things out for the future.
The Suns have backed themselves into a corner with little investment for the future, which can sometimes work out. However, not winning a playoff game in 2024 and completely missing the postseason in 2025 has the team in dire straights.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus implores the Suns to get things back on track this offseason.
"The Suns have one of the NBA's highest payrolls, but they didn't make the playoffs this past season. They've already hired a new head coach (Jordan Ott) and top front-office decision-maker (Brian Gregory) this offseason, but the same issues with their roster persist," Pincus wrote.
"Phoenix is short in all flexibility metrics and isn't close to winning at a high level.
"Devin Booker's long-term place in Phoenix appears safe, but Kevin Durant is likely to be moved this offseason. Can the Suns replenish their barren cupboard by dealing Durant? Given the scarcity of resources around the league, is there a path out of Bradley Beal's contract as well?
"The answers to those questions will help shape the Suns' next era."
The Suns have to find ways to get creative when it comes to their cap space. Trading Durant is a step in that direction. While dealing one of the best players in NBA history isn't a positive thing, he is set to enter free agency in a year from now regardless of what the Suns do. Durant won't re-sign with the Suns, so trading him before the February deadline is important.
It's much easier to trade players of Durant's caliber in the summer, so the Suns are hoping to do so now. Getting a deal in before the draft also helps since this is a deep rookie class that can provide a player or two to aid Phoenix's future.
There are some major steps that still need to take place, and it will likely take several years, but the Suns are getting back to business.