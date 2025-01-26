Suns Hold off Wizards for Second Straight Win
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (23-21) started off their three-game homestand with a big 119-109 victory over the Washington Wizards (6-38).
These two teams also faced off last Thursday in Washington when the Suns beat the Wizards 130-123, holding off a late comeback by Washington.
Similar to this last matchup, Phoenix could never truly pull away despite being up as many as 19, but the Suns were able to hold on late, closing the game on a 6-0 run.
Nick Richards recorded a career-high 19 rebounds to go along with 20 points for the Suns. Kevin Durant led Phoenix with 29 points (11-19 FG) and also had five rebounds and four assists, while Bradley Beal (20 points, four assists), Devin Booker (18 points, seven assists, six rebounds) and Tyus Jones (16 points, five assists) all also had over 15 points.
Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Washington, while Jordan Poole also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 assists.
The Suns won the rebounding battle 53-37 and the second-chance points 23-7 behind 12 offensive rebounds to fuel them to victory.
Phoenix lost Ryan Dunn to a left ankle sprain less than two minutes into the game after he stepped on Devin Booker's foot.
Quick Recap
The Suns went on a huge 17-2 run midway through the first quarter and took a 35-24 lead into the second. Phoenix attempted 15 3-pointers in the first, making six off them. Durant led the Suns with seven points, while Booker and Beal had six apiece. Kuzma scored a game-high 12 for Washington.
Despite only shooting 41.5% (22-for-53) from the floor, the Suns extended their lead to 68-53 at halftime. Phoenix had only three turnovers and grabbed 10 offensive rebounds in the first half, five of which came from Nick Richards, who tied his season high for a game with 15 rebounds in the half. Booker (15 points), Durant (14 points) and Beal (10 points) were all in double figures.
Washington cut the Suns lead to as little as four in the third quarter, forcing 5 Suns turnovers in the period, but Phoenix closed the quarter strong and led 96-85 going into the fourth after a Jones buzzer-beating jumper. Durant had a game-high 24 points, while Richards was up to a 15-point, 18-rebound double-double.
The Wizards kept battling, as they once again got the Suns lead down to four, 113-109, with 1:57 to go. Phoenix then made six-straight free throws while Washington went scoreless for the rest of the game.
What's Next
The Suns will face a tough challenge in the second of their three-game homestand Monday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.