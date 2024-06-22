Inside The Suns

Suns Home to One of Worst NBA Contracts

The Phoenix Suns aren't getting their money's worth with Bradley Beal's contract, according to B/R.

Apr 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The Phoenix Suns are spending more money than nearly every other team in the NBA at the moment.

The Suns are just one of four teams currently in the second apron of the luxury tax with $245.4 million in cap allocations already as the NBA draft and free agency approach.

Phoenix is home to three of the highest cap hits in the entire league, with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker combining for roughly $150 million in salary as the 2024-25 season approaches.

Beal's contract - a five-year, $251 million max deal first awarded by the Washington Wizards before the Suns acquired him via trade last season - ranks among Bleacher Report's worst NBA contracts.

"On the bright side, the Wizards managed to shed Bradley Beal's contract after just one season. As much criticism as Washington deserves for offering it anyway, it's the Phoenix Suns' problem now," wrote David Kenyon.

"And it is a capital-P Problem.

"Through two years of the agreement, Beal has missed at least 29 games in both seasons. It's a worrisome trend as the veteran guard reaches the post-prime stage of his career.

"Since his three remaining cap hits are each $50-plus million, Beal is practically unmovable.

"While he waived the no-trade clause to leave the Wiz, that can be credited to Phoenix being a more competitive team. If the Suns aren't excelling soon, it's not unreasonable to say Beal probably is not playing at an All-NBA level—and wouldn't be enticing on the trade market at his salary."

Beal operated as the clear third-option in Phoenix, though he was practically the lone player who would attack the rim consistently for the Suns.

Beal battled injury issues throughout the 2023-24 season and never seemed to find his groove, though Phoenix's misfortunes can be attributed to a wide range of issues that extend beyond Beal.

We'll see if anything changes for Beal under the guidance of new head coach Mike Budenholzer, though Suns brass really need to start seeing returns on their investment sooner rather than later.

