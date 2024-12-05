Suns Insider Reveals Timeline for Jusuf Nurkic's Return
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns ruled Jusuf Nurkic out for at least the next week with a right thigh contusion, according to the team.
While Phoenix's stars in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal have dealt with injury troubles, Nurkic has missed just four of the Suns' 20 games to start the season.
Nurkic did travel with the team on their short road trip - which begins in New Orleans - though Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro believes Nurkic is on a similar timeline to return to that of Durant, who injured his ankle and will miss at least the next week's worth of games.
"For those asking about Jusuf Nurkic - I believe timetable is similar to KD - I wouldn't expect him to play in any of the next three games. Hopefully back around the time KD returns or a little after that," he put on Twitter/X.
The Suns play the Pelicans, Heat and Magic in their next three games. After this stint to finish the weekend, Phoenix doesn't play again until Friday, Dec. 13.
Nurkic is currently averaging 8.9 points. 9.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per night and has been the subject of much critcisim to begin the 2024-25 season.
Nurkic himself said he doesn't mind the hate.
"That's not real fans. You go out there in Phoenix everywhere, you see the real fans. The internet ain't real world, man. People are going to hate regardless. ... It's fun, as long as it's not personal, it's fun," he said previously in the year.
The Suns are currently on a two-game winning streak and are 12-8 despite dealing with injuries up and down the lineup.
"It's part of our league. We're not any different. I'm sure there's not a team in the league that's not dealing with some people in and out of the lineups. And hopefully we teach and start to learn a way of playing that's good for everybody, regardless of who's healthy and who's not and guys can find ways to contribute," said Suns coach Mike Budenholzer.
We'll see if Nurkic can return sooner rather than later.