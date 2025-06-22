Suns Involved in Kevin Durant Trade Idea That Shakes Up NBA Draft
The Phoenix Suns could trade Kevin Durant in the few days leading up to the NBA Draft.
One team that could trade for Durant is the San Antonio Spurs, who also hold the No. 2 overall pick but seem unwilling to give it to Phoenix in a deal for him.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale came up with a three-team deal that sends Durant and the No. 4 overall pick to the Spurs, the No. 2 overall pick and two second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets, and Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Mark Williams, the No. 14 pick, San Antonio’s 2026 first-round pick and 2027 first-round pick (second-most favorable of Charlotte, Dallas or Miami, via Charlotte).
"Sochan and Williams are both interesting frontcourt contributors who plug holes and can be evaluated against the Suns' future. They probably shouldn't spend too much time playing together, and they're both one year out from restricted free agency, but they are real contributors who extend the rotation," Favale wrote.
"Barnes and Johnson are required for salary-matching but plug holes at the 3 and 4 spots themselves. Neither is on the books beyond 2026-27, rendering them short-term commitments. Phoenix shaves over $6 million in money before taxes as part of their arrival. Their deals can be rerouted in subsequent trades to save even more scratch, but they fit the theme of a team looking to remain competitive around Devin Booker. Either way, this leaves the Suns well-positioned to evade the second apron if they waive the non-guaranteed contracts of Cody Martin and Vasilije Micić.
"Phoenix can push for Devin Vassell instead of certain first-round equity and Johnson or Barnes. He can play beside Booker. But the redundancies on the roster would be through the roof unless the Suns have other moves lined up for Bradley Beal (no-trade clause) and/or Grayson Allen."
Given the fact that Durant is only under contract for one more year, this is quite the haul for his services.
This could be the offer the Suns are looking for based off of the volume of players both young and old that can help Phoenix both in the short-term and long-term.
The NBA Draft starts Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT.