Several Teams Not Budging on Kevin Durant Trade Packages
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have still yet to pull the trigger on a Kevin Durant trade with the NBA Draft only four days away.
Despite rumors seemingly changing almost every hour, Phoenix has not found a deal it likes for Durant, particularly because it has no leverage in discussions for a multitude of reasons, most notably being that Durant only has one year left on his contract, so he can pick and choose where he wants to sign an extension, and because Durant will be 37 at the start of next season.
As the draft draws closer, teams have yet to improve their packages for Durant, and time will only tell if they do and if new Suns general manager Brian Gregory can make a big splash in his first roster move.
On Friday, Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported that the Toronto Raptors, a darkhorse team for a Durant trade, would not include center Jakob Poeltl in a package for Durant.
Meanwhile, Durant's three preferred destinations - the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs - are also not budging.
NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported Friday night that the Heat have yet to include a piece that Phoenix covers. They wrote:
"Just like Poeltl in Toronto, Miami is said to be firmly against including standout rookie center Kel'el Ware in their offers for Durant, sources say. Without Ware in a theoretical trade, Phoenix is presumed to be seeking future first-round draft capital from Miami to help deliver Durant to South Beach at long last."
There have not been many reports about San Antonio in terms of trade discussions over the past week, but the Spurs are said to be Durant's specific preferred destination, according to The Athletic.
The Rockets have been hesitant all summer about Durant because they would have to break up some of their young core to add him and don't feel he meets their timeline.
According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel regarding the Rockets:
"Jalen Green and the 10th pick in this year's draft present a clear opportunity for the Rockets to swing a deal, but the Suns have demanded more, sources said. Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard are among the young talents in Houston that Phoenix has expressed interest in. The Rockets have not been willing to part with any of the three to this point."
The Timberwolves are the other team that is presumed to still be in the running for Durant, and The Athletic NBA insider Sam Amick reported earlier this week that he feels "Phoenix is almost trying to nudge (Durant) in that direction (to Minnesota)" because the Suns like their package.
In summary based on these reports, the Suns are pretty much in a waiting game and want one of the following things to happen before biting the bullet on the trade:
- The Heat to include Ware or future draft capital
- The Rockets to include Smith, Eason, Sheppard or future draft capital, most significantly the Suns' first-round picks in 2027 and/or 2029
- Durant to want Minnesota, and the Timberwolves to uphold their offer that the Suns were previously reported to be very fond of. The Suns might end up trading him to the Timberwolves anyways if they keep their package
- The Spurs to re-enter negotiations and make a competent offer. Durant might end up forcing his way to San Antonio if it is indeed his first choice and Phoenix can't find an offer it wants
- The Raptors are pretty much out if they aren't going to include Poeltl unless they for some reason include Brandon Ingram.
- Some other team comes out of left field and makes the best offer, and Durant gives the thumbs up to go there
As things stand now, Phoenix does not appear to making much progress on a trade with limited time left if it wants to get an additional draft pick this year.